Ranked Washington rolls past Pike Central

3A, fifth-ranked Washington beat Pike Central 55-39. The Lady Hatchets will now face their rivals Vincennes Lincoln in the sectional final.
Lady Hatchets moving on to sectional final
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:48 PM
