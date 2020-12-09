Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing was expecting big things from graduate transfer Randy Miller Junior. The guard delivered in the Sycamores season opener with a team-high 19 points in the Sycamores win over Truman State.
New Sycamore had 19 points in season opening win
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 10:58 PM
Related Content
- Randy Miller Jr. big in ISU win
- Archie Miller praises ISU's Scott, Barnes
- Tyreke Key big late in ISU win over Air Force
- ISU men win at Evansville
- ISU wins on senior night
- ISU baseball wins at Purdue
- ISU wins ugly against McKendree
- ISU softball wins home opener
- ISU baseball wins sixth straight
- ISU volleyball wins home opener
Scroll for more content...