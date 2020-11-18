Randy Kelly to lead Sullivan basketball team this season

The Sullivan boys basketball team had a big season one year ago going 22-4. The Arrows did lose four starters from that squad, so they have tons of holes to fill. They do have four contributors off the bench looking for playing time, along with a solid JV team from one year ago. One guy Sullivan will count on is star junior point guard Randy Kelly. He averaged 16 points, 5 assist and 4 rebounds last season.
Arrows went 22-4 last year, but lose four starters
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 11:01 PM
