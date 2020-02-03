Randy Kelley playing at high level for Arrows

The Sullivan boys basketball team is having a really good season. The Arrows are 15-2 and just won the WIC Friday for the first time since 2013. Sophomore point guard Randy Kelley has taken his game to another level this year. He's tops on the Arrows in assist and steals and is second in points and rebounds.
