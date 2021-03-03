RP drops sectional opener

Riverton Parke was unable to hold on to a second half lead and fell to Cascade 68-65 at the 2A Cloverdale sectional.
Cascade beats Panthers
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 11:36 PM
