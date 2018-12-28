Four quarterfinal games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic:
TH North 64
Edgewood 58
TH South 61
Robinson 52
South Vermillion 51
Sullivan 53
Linton 83
Marshall 53
Related Content
- Quarterfinal games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
- Quarterfinal games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
- 2017 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic pairings
- 2018 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Draw
- Edgewood wins First Financial Classic for very first time
- Northview wins in third Classic game
- South V. advances to quarterfinals
- Linton, TH South, Robinson win on final day at First Financial Classic
- Red Hill falls in Illinois football quarterfinals
- South Vermillion wins game one at Banks of Wabash
Scroll for more content...