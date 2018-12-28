Quarterfinal games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic

Four consolation games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic:
Casey-Westfield 66
Shakamak 34
Riverton Parke 55
Cloverdale 50
Owen Valley 60
West Vigo 51
Northview 77
Parke Heritage 69
