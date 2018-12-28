Clear

Quarterfinal games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic

THN, THS, Linton and Sullivan win

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Four consolation games at First Financial Wabash Valley Classic:

Casey-Westfield 66

Shakamak 34

Riverton Parke 55

Cloverdale 50

Owen Valley 60

West Vigo 51

Northview 77

Parke Heritage 69

