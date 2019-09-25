The Purdue basketball team hit the hardwood for their first practice of the 2019-2020 season. Last season Purdue was shared the Big Ten championship and advanced to the Elite Eight.
Related Content
- Purdue basketball starts season
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- Purdue opens season with win
- Linton girls basketball off to hot start
- South Vermillion boys basketball off to best start since 2009
- Casey-Westfield boys basketball off to 7-1 start
- Washington girls basketball team stay perfect on season
- Washington girls basketball stays perfect on the season
- TH North boys basketball opens season with win
- ISU basketball ready for season opener at IU
Scroll for more content...