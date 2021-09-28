Purdue basketball ready for hype

The Purdue men's basketball team enters the season as one of the top teams in the country. With 13 of their 14 players back that logged significant minutes last year many believe the Boilermakers are a preseason top 10 team. Head Coach Matt Painter says he hopes its the end of the season when everyone is talking about his team.
Boilers one of top teams in nation
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 10:36 PM
