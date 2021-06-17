Prettyman taking over at SMWC as Interim AD

Dottie L. King, Ph.D., president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC), announced Ron Prettyman as the interim athletic director Thursday, June 17. He will begin his role on July 1.

Prettyman has nearly 40 years of experience working in athletics — 33 as an athletic director including Indiana State University (2005-2015), Cal State Dominguez Hills (1995-2005) and Vanguard University (1983-1995). Most recently, Prettyman served as interim athletics director for California Baptist University.

King said, “Ron’s excitement about and willingness to join SMWC is a blessing to us. His wealth of experience along with his intimate knowledge of the Wabash Valley will help us maintain our momentum. I am grateful to welcome Ron and Carol to the Woods family!” Prettyman led ISU to six different NCAA Tournament appearances with five different sports during his tenure. Upon leaving ISU, he became the managing director of championships and alliances at the NCAA. From there he became vice president at Snodgrass Partners, Inc., an executive search and consulting firm. He assisted in placing executives in various athletics related roles across the country.

Brennan Randolph, who oversees athletics and is vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology, praised Prettyman. “We are fortunate to have Ron join our team. His vast knowledge in athletic administration will be a huge benefit for us and our athletic programs. Additionally, his knowledge of the Wabash Valley will assist SMWC with our growth strategies for the athletic department. Our coaches, student-athletes and campus will all gain from him.”

Prettyman expressed his excitement about the appointment. “It is with great anticipation that I join the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and Pomeroy athletics family. The vision that has been presented by President Dottie King and Brennan Randolph is exciting,” Prettyman said. “I also want to thank Deanna Bradley for her many years of leadership in Pomeroy athletics. During this historic transition to NAIA competition, Pomeroy athletics will continue to serve the Wabash Valley and beyond as a quality academic and athletic institution. The future is bright for Pomeroy athletics."