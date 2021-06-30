Prettyman ready to lead Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Ron Prettyman is taking over this week as athletic director at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. He's excited to take Pomeroy athletics to a new level. Next season for the first time they'll be competing in the NAIA ranks.
Former ISU AD taking over as AD at SMWC
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 10:58 PM
