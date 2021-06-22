Close to 90 of the top senior high school football players are practicing this week at ISU's Memorial Stadium in preparation for Saturday's 17th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game.
17th annual All-Star event will take place Saturday
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 10:50 PM
Related Content
- Practice underway for the WVFCA All-Star game
- WVFCA All-Stars hit practice field
- Players enoy WVFCA All-Star game
- Austin Petrillo Mic'd up at WVFCA All-Star practice
- Orian Roshel makes history at WVFCA All-Star game
- 16th annual WVFCA All-Star game set for July, 11th
- Players enjoying being part of WVFCA All-Star Game
- Gold Division wins 15th WVFCA All-Star game
- WVFCA All-Star Game features tons of talent
- Gold Division wins 16th annual WVFCA All-Star game
Scroll for more content...