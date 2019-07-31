Post 346 wins second straight American Legion State Championship

Wayne Newton Post 346 beat Kokomo 2-0 to win their second straight American Legion State Championship. It marks the first times ince 1969 and 1970 that Post 346 has won back to back state titles.
