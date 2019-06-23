Post 346 wins Hayes Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wayne Newton Post 346 won the John E. Hayes Invitational for the first time in team history Sunday. Terre Haute defeated Napoleon 6-5 in the semifinals, before taking down Mattoon 8-1 in the championship game.
