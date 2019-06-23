Clear

Post 346 wins Hayes Invitational

Terre Haute defeated Napoleon 6-5 in the semifinals, before taking down Mattoon 8-1 in the championship game.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wayne Newton Post 346 won the John E. Hayes Invitational for the first time in team history Sunday. Terre Haute defeated Napoleon 6-5 in the semifinals, before taking down Mattoon 8-1 in the championship game.

Click on the video for Sports 10's highlights and reaction from the championship.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post 346 wins Hayes Invite

Image

WVFCA All-Star 1st Day

Image

Amateur Radio Field Day

Image

Vermillion County Fair Exhibits

Image

12 Point Revitalization Work Nears Completion

Image

Sunday storms knock out power

Image

EMA: Flooding a concern in Greene County

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father