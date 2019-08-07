Wayne Newton Post 346 won their Great Lakes Regional opener Wednesday, 12-1 in six innings over Charleston.
Related Content
- Post 346 wins Great Lakes Regional opener
- Wayne Newton Post 346 ready for Great Lakes Regional
- Wayne Newton Post 346 opens regionals with win
- Post 346 wins Hayes Invitational
- Post 346 beats Sullivan
- Wayne Newton Post 346 opens state tourney with win
- Post 346 opens invite with win over Sullivan
- Wayne Newton Post 346 beats Rockville
- Post 346 wins second straight American Legion State Championship
- Wayne Newton Post 346 ready for state tourney
Scroll for more content...