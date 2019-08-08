Post 346 suffers first loss at Great Lakes Regional

Wayne Newton Post 346 took their first loss in the Great Lakes Regional. Beverly-Lowell from Ohio beat Post 346 10-2. Post 346 will now play an elimination game Friday against Gladwin, Michigan.
