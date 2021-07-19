Wayne Newton Post 346 beat Sullivan 6-3 Sunday at the American Legion baseball regional at Terre Haute. The win moved Post 346 to the regional final, but they fell to Crawfordsville 10-5.
Wayne Newton ends Sullivan season
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:09 PM
Related Content
- Post 346 beats Sullivan
- Post 346 beats Sullivan
- Post 346 beat Crawfordsville
- Crawfordsville upsets Post 346
- Wayne Newton Post 346 beats Rockville
- Post 346 wins Hayes Invitational
- Post 346 opens invite with win over Sullivan
- Terre Haute 346 survives against Sullivan 139
- Post 346 wins Great Lakes Regional opener
- Wayne Newton Post 346 2020 season cancelled
Scroll for more content...