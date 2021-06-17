Post 346 beat Crawfordsville

For the fifth year in a row Wayne Newton Post 346 is hosting the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational. Post 346 opened their tourney with two wins Thursday beating Crawfordsville 14-1 and Kokomo 8-7.
Post 346 opens their tourney with a win
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 11:47 PM
