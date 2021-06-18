Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Post 346 Sweeps Pool Play in the John E. Hayes Invite

Wayne Newton Post 346 beats Wheaton Post 76 in five innings.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Wayne Newton Post 346 beats Wheaton Post 76 13-3 in five innings to go a perfect 3-0 in pool play. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 101°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Hot! Strong storms possible tonight!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Collett Wins the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for Baseball

Image

Weekend event looks to help people Stand Up Against Suicide

Image

Shakamak Embracing the Underdog Role Ahead of the State Finals

Image

Post 346 Sweeps Pool Play in the John E. Hayes Invite

Image

New inclusive playground being built in Newton

Image

After a hot day - storms are in the forecast

Image

Vermillion County Fair Returns

Image

90-year-old Olympic gold medalist and Terre Haute native received the surprise of a lifetime

Image

Indiana FFA finalizes its state officers

Image

Juneteenth and Terre Haute Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388515

Reported Deaths: 25552
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55617910456
DuPage923621316
Will769241031
Lake683501014
Kane59416806
Winnebago34096504
Madison30923526
McHenry29183294
St. Clair28309519
Peoria23444342
Champaign21101154
Sangamon19092239
McLean18552187
Tazewell17225304
Rock Island15245329
Kankakee14547216
Kendall1328199
LaSalle12777250
Macon10997211
DeKalb10112121
Vermilion10020142
Adams8674126
Williamson7585134
Whiteside7198174
Boone683477
Ogle620683
Grundy598678
Clinton578891
Coles5769100
Knox5641153
Jackson510365
Henry507870
Livingston489791
Woodford483382
Stephenson481985
Macoupin478288
Effingham476972
Franklin454678
Marion4514117
Jefferson4421122
Monroe438194
Lee419554
Randolph416487
Fulton405259
Logan396763
Morgan393482
Christian383875
Montgomery379374
Bureau378383
Fayette322555
Perry320160
Iroquois313367
McDonough290851
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241227
Shelby232538
Union227340
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203227
Ford188948
Warren184148
Clark183733
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne180953
Hancock180631
Carroll178137
Richland176940
Edgar176640
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145134
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116318
Marshall108220
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7017
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5292
Henderson52814
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Out of IL160
Unassigned02432

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 750432

Reported Deaths: 13764
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031991782
Lake556411007
Allen41662691
St. Joseph36974564
Hamilton36561417
Elkhart29390459
Tippecanoe22886225
Vanderburgh22549400
Porter19348325
Johnson18432388
Hendricks17608317
Clark13206193
Madison13139344
Vigo12608253
LaPorte12415221
Monroe12188175
Delaware10954198
Howard10285225
Kosciusko9619119
Hancock8562145
Bartholomew8164157
Warrick7856156
Floyd7781180
Grant7232179
Wayne7160201
Boone6939103
Morgan6746141
Dubois6214118
Marshall6208116
Cass6000109
Dearborn589578
Henry5895109
Noble580787
Jackson508975
Shelby500896
Lawrence4738122
Gibson444593
Clinton441455
Harrison441073
DeKalb439485
Montgomery436390
Whitley406343
Huntington402481
Steuben399759
Miami393169
Jasper387454
Knox375890
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346970
Adams345355
Jefferson335785
White331553
Daviess3033100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay266448
Washington245234
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234431
Starke227958
Fountain220348
Sullivan214343
Owen211658
Fulton202142
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187137
Rush175826
Vermillion174644
Franklin170335
Tipton166146
Parke149316
Pike138234
Blackford136232
Pulaski120547
Newton113736
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101414
Martin91615
Warren83815
Switzerland8118
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420