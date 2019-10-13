Porter and Moore Participate in the VU Jamboree

Headling Sunday's Jamboree were the defending NJCAA National Champions lead by former Terre Haute South Brave Craig Porter.
Also attending today's showcase was former Cloverdale Star Jalen Moore with his Olney Central College Blue Knights.
