This past Saturday close to 100 of the top high school football players in the area enjoyed the 15th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game.
Related Content
- Players enoy WVFCA All-Star game
- Gold Division wins 15th WVFCA All-Star game
- Orian Roshel makes history at WVFCA All-Star game
- Danny Etling visits with WVFCA All-Stars
- All-Stars want to win 15th annual WVFCA All-Star game
- WVFCA All-Star Players ready for one more Friday Night Light's experience
- Cottrell and Stadick representing Rockville in WVFCA All-Star week
- Players in WVFCA hoping to enjoy one more Friday Night Lights experience
- All-Star game ends in dramatic fashion
- Sherman named to IFCA All-Star game
Scroll for more content...