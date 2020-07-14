Players enjoying being part of WVFCA All-Star Game

Monday the 16th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game took place. This game features the top graduated seniors from the area. The Gold Division beat the Black Division 14-0. For several players this is a game they've always wanted to be part of.
