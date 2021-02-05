Plainfield beat Terre Haute North girls 50-43 in sectional semifinal action at Terre Haute North.
Lady Patriots come up short in sectional semifinals
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:46 PM
Related Content
- Plainfield ends TH North's season
- North boys lose to Plainfield
- TH South @ Plainfield
- Plainfield snaps Northview's Winning Streak
- Fronter ends North Vermillion softball season
- TH North girls beat Plainfield for first time in seven years
- Princeton ends Washington's season
- North Vermillion softball ends season at semi-state
- GBB: North Central's Season Comes to an End
- TH North girls soccer season comes to an end
Scroll for more content...