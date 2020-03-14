Terre Haute, IN was the sight for a Scramble Pickleball Tournament.
Contestants from across the Midwest made their way to The Bubble in search for a championship, but more importantly some fun and stress free moments during this trying time.
Related Content
- Pickleball Lifts Spirits
- Sports 10 Spirit Award for December 15th
- Lee's career-high lifts ISU women's hoops
- Hot start lifts Rivet over Linton
- Hot shooting lifts Lincoln to upset at Bosse
- Late TD pass lifts Missouri State past Indiana State
- Late runs lift South Vermillion baseball to Banks victory
- Williams game-winner lifts Sycamores to win over Drake
- Four-wide pass lifts Truex to second Coca-Cola 600 victory
Scroll for more content...