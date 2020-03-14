Clear
Pickleball Lifts Spirits

While almost all sporting events have been either canceled or postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there was one small group of players who soldiered on.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 6:42 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Terre Haute, IN was the sight for a Scramble Pickleball Tournament. 

Contestants from across the Midwest made their way to The Bubble in search for a championship, but more importantly some fun and stress free moments during this trying time. 

