Phegley says Terre Haute is a good baseball town

With A.J. Reed set to be called up by White Sox later this week, that'll give Terre Haute two players in the majors. The former Terre Haute South star will join former Terre Haute North standout Josh Phegley who's a catcher for the Oakland A's.
