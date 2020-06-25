Phegley ready for 2020 MLB Season

After a three month hiatus Major League Baseball will be returning in July from the Coronavirus. With the return of baseball Terre Haute native Josh Phegley is hoping to play this season for the Cubs. The former Terre Haute North star is coming off the best season of his seven-year career. Last year with the Oakland A's he set career-highs in hits, homers, RBI and games played.
Former TH North star looking to make Cubs roster
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 10:34 PM
