Phegley left off MLB All-Star roster

Major League Baseball announced the full rosters Sunday for this years MLB All-Star game. Former Terre Haute North star Josh Phegley was not selected for the Mid-Summer Classic. The Oakland A's catcher, who's having his best MLB season was hoping to land a reserve spot on the AL roster. This season Phegley is hitting .263, with nine homers and 42 RBI. All of those are career-highs.
