Phegley Signs Minor League Deal with the Cubs

Josh Phegley signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, with an invite to their Spring Training and a chance at making their major league roster.

This will be Phegley's second stint in Chicago as he was drafted by the White Sox and made his Major League debut with the Sox back in 2013.

Phegley was then traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2014, where he's played for the past five seasons.

2019 was good to the former Terre Haute North Star as Phegley played in 106 games, had a batting average of .239, hit 12 home runs, and had 62 RBI's off of 75 hits. All of these stats were career highs.