On Monday Shakamak will face Washington Township in the 1A baseball state finals. For senior Peyton Yeryar this is something he visioned for more than a year.

Last season before Covid canceled the entire high school baseball season the Laker wrote a note saying his team goal was to play at Victory Field in 2020. They didn't get to do that because of Covid, but a year later the Laker and his teammates reached their goal.