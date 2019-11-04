Penske Entertainment Corp. buys IMS and IndyCar Series from Hulman Family

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series have been sold to Penske Entertainment Corporation. The stunning announcement that relinquishes control of the iconic speedway from the Hulman family, of Terre Haute after 74 years.
The Speedway spun off multiple other subsidiaries. Including the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, which are also part of the deal to Penske Entertainment.
