After spending last season on the New England Patriots practice squad as a quarterback, the franchise has moved Danny Etling. During the teams first training camp practice Thursday the former Terre Haute South star played wide receiver. The Patriots took the LSU QB in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.
Related Content
- Patriots move Etling to wide receiver
- Danny Etling wraps up OTAs with Patriots
- Belichick says Etling progressing with Patriots
- Danny Etling ready for Patriots rookie mini-camp
- Danny Etling getting plenty of reps at Patriots OTAs
- Danny Etling receives invite to NFL Scouting Combine
- Danny Etling putting in hours on and off the field with the Patriots
- Etling makes training camp debut
- Danny Etling respected by LSU teammates
- Etling has strong showing at NFL Combine
Scroll for more content...