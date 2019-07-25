Clear

Patriots move Etling to wide receiver

Former TH South QB playing wide receiver during Patriots training camp

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

After spending last season on the New England Patriots practice squad as a quarterback, the franchise has moved Danny Etling. During the teams first training camp practice Thursday the former Terre Haute South star played wide receiver.  The Patriots took the LSU QB in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
More sunshine, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Danny Etling

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Free Night Swim event brings a big crowd in Brazil

Image

Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration

Image

Virtual Schools Growing

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

Image

Why are the skies red before and after storms?

Image

South Korean Rose-Hulman students receive tour of WTHI's studio

Image

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Image

Miracle Treat Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather