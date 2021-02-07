Terre Haute North beats Martinsville 60-40.
Terre Haute North handles Martinsville.
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 12:39 AM
Related Content
- Patriots Roll at Home
- Patriots counting on Jace Russell
- Danny Etling wraps up OTAs with Patriots
- Belichick says Etling progressing with Patriots
- Patriots fall in sectional title game
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
- Patriots move Etling to wide receiver
- Vincennes Lincoln rolls past Lawrenceville
- Paris girls roll West Vigo
Scroll for more content...