Parke Heritage wins home opener

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke Heritage boys basketball won its first ever home game Saturday night, 66-51 over North Putnam.
Landon Newnum led the Wolves with 33 points and a must-see buzzer beater.
