Parke Heritage wins home opener

Landon Newnum led the Wolves with 33 points and a must-see buzzer beater.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 12:06 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke Heritage boys basketball won its first ever home game Saturday night, 66-51 over North Putnam.

Landon Newnum led the Wolves with 33 points and a must-see buzzer beater.

