Parke Heritage wins double overtime thriller over Northview

Parke Heritage beat Northview 47-45 in double overtime. Connor Davis hit the game-winner for the Wolves with six seconds left. Parke Heritage finished fifth at the Wabash Valley Classic, their highest finish ever.
Wolves finish fifth at Classic
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
