The Parke Heritage volleyball team had a wild opening night of the season. On the way to their season opener at West Vigo their bus caught fire. Everyone was able to get out ok. West Vigo sent a bus to get them and bring the Lady Wolves to the match. Parke Heritage won the match 3-0.
Related Content
- Parke Heritage volleyball bus catches fire on way to match, team still earns victory
- Parke Heritage earns first football ranking
- Parke Heritage volleyball delivers first athletic win in school history
- Parke Heritage wins home opener
- Riverton Parke baseball beats Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage boys tennis team win schools first regional game
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- Parke Heritage football wins program opener
- Parke Heritage girls hold off RP
- Parke Heritage feeding off support from community
Scroll for more content...