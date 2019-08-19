Clear

Parke Heritage volleyball bus catches fire on way to match, team still earns victory

Lady Wolves won at West Vigo

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Parke Heritage volleyball team had a wild opening night of the season. On the way to their season opener at West Vigo their bus caught fire. Everyone was able to get out ok. West Vigo sent a bus to get them and bring the Lady Wolves to the match. Parke Heritage won the match 3-0.

