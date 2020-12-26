2A, eighth-ranked Parke Heritage opened the Vigo County School Corporaton Wabash Valley Classic with a 60-47 win over North Central. Christian Johnson had 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Ranked Wolves handle business
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 11:04 PM
Related Content
- Parke Heritage tops North Central
- Parke Heritage crushes North Central
- North Central girls beat Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage beats North Vermillion
- TH North beats Parke Heritage
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
- Marshall vs Parke Heritage
- Robinson vs. Parke Heritage
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
Scroll for more content...