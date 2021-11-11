Parke Heritage rolls past South Vermillion at Banks of Wabash

The Parke Heritage girls basketball team beat South Vermillion 64-42 in the second semifinal at the Banks of the Wabash.
Lady Wolves win second semifinal
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 11:39 PM
