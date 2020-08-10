Parke Heritage looking for defense to carry them to next level

In their third year of existence the Parke Heritage football team is looking to go to the next level. The Wolves believe they'll score a lot of points again this season, but know they'll need better defense to achieve their goal.
Wolves coming off 10 win season
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 10:34 PM
