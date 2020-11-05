Parke Heritage hoping high powered offense carries them to sectional title

Parke Heritage will take the state's top scoring offense into their sectional championship matchup Friday at South Putnam. A victory would give the Wolves their very first football sectional title in school history.
Wolves face South Putnam
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 11:40 PM
