Parke Heritage feeding off support from community

Wolves basketball team won two straight

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Parke Heritage boys basketball team has won two straight to improve to 3-4 on the season. The Wolves say the support from the community is helping them in their inaugural season.

