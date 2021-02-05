North Putnam beat Parke Heritage 63-52.
North Putnam beats Lady Wolves
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:51 PM
Related Content
- Parke Heritage falls in sectional semifinal
- Northview falls in sectional semifinals
- Parke Heritage Advances in Sectionals over RP
- Parke Heritage volleyball loses in sectionals
- Parke Heritage advances to first sectional final
- THS girls soccer falls in sectional semifinals
- TH South falls in sectional semifinals
- Bloomfield wins sectional semifinal game
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
Scroll for more content...