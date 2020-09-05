Parke Heritage won 54-20 over North Central.
Wolves beat T-Birds
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 12:00 AM
Related Content
- Parke Heritage crushes North Central
- North Central girls beat Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage beats North Vermillion
- Barr-Reeve crushes Brownstown Central
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
- Marshall vs Parke Heritage
- Robinson vs. Parke Heritage
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
- HS Football: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion
Scroll for more content...