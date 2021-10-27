Parke Heritage chasing first football sectional title

This Friday Parke Heritage will get a chance to face the team that knocked them out of the state tourney last year in South Putnam. Many believe the Wolves will be looking for payback, but the state-ranked Wolves say they just want this game in their quest for chasing their first football sectional title in program history.
South Putnam standing in Wolves way
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 11:40 PM
