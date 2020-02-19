Parke Heritage basketball red hot

The Parke Heritage boys basketball team has won eight straight. Their now ranked seventh in the state in the 2A polls, that's the highest ranking in program history. With their win Tuesday at Attica, they clinched at least a share of the WRC. It's the first WRC title for any athletic team at Parke Heritage.
