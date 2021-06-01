Parke Heritage baseball wins very first sectional title

Parke Heritage baseball beat Southmont 8-3 and North Putnam 11-1 to win their very first sectional title in program history.
Wolves won Southmont
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 12:27 AM
