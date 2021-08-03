Parke Heritage is getting ready to enter it's fourth year of existence this season. The Wolves were just minutes away from their program's first Sectional Title one year ago. Head Coach Brian Moore says his team is focused on getting back to the Sectional Championship this season.
Wolves ready for 2021 season to begin.
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 6:45 PM
Related Content
- Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- Parke Heritage ready for Attica
- Parke Heritage wins season opener
- Parke Heritage football ready to build off inaugural season
- Atlantis Clendenin ready to enjoy final season at Parke Heritage
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
- Marshall vs Parke Heritage
Scroll for more content...