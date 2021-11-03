Parke Heritage Ready to Get Over the Sectional Hump

Parke Heritage will be playing in their third straight Sectional Championship game Friday at Riverton Parke. This offseason, the Senior Class of 2022 made a promise to themselves that they'd bring home their program's first Sectional Title this year.
Wolves will be taking on cross county rival Riverton Parke Friday night.
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 6:43 PM
