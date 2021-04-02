Parke Heritage is looking for their program's first State Title, but in order to get it they'll have to go through 2A top ranked Blackhawk Christian.
Class 2A State Finals Tip-off at 1:30pm at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 6:38 PM
Related Content
- Parke Heritage Ready for Uphill Challenge Against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
- Parke Heritage ready for Attica
- Barr-Reeve falls in OT to Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
- Christian Johnson shining at QB for Parke Heritage
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
- Marshall vs Parke Heritage
- Robinson vs. Parke Heritage
Scroll for more content...