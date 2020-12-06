Parke Heritage downs South Vermillion 56-42 to claim their second straight Banks of the Wabash Boys Championship.
The Wolves and Wildcats met at North Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Championship Game.
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 12:29 AM
Related Content
- Parke Heritage Claims Back-to-Back Banks of the Wabash Titles
- Parke Heritage Bounces Back Against North Vermillion
- Parke Heritage Advances to Banks Championship
- Danville beats Parke Heritage
- Northview vs. Parke Heritage
- Marshall vs Parke Heritage
- Robinson vs. Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage boys tennis wins historic sectional title
- South Putnam rallies to win sectional title over Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage wins home opener
Scroll for more content...