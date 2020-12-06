Clear

Parke Heritage Claims Back-to-Back Banks of the Wabash Titles

The Wolves and Wildcats met at North Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Championship Game.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 12:29 AM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Parke Heritage downs South Vermillion 56-42 to claim their second straight Banks of the Wabash Boys Championship. 

