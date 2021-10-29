Parke Heritage Avenges Last Year's Loss to South Putnam

Parke Heritage beats South Putnam 38-6.
The Wolves advance to the Sectional Finals for the second straight year.
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 11:59 PM
